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Tax changes, customs hikes to shape bullion market in H2 2026

Jewellery demand is expected to remain subdued, though the festive season could revive sales, particularly in lightweight categories, the report from All India Gem &amp; Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Tax changes, customs hikes to shape bullion market in H2 2026
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

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