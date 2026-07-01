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  • /Where to watch Bundesliga in India: Zee secures exclusive 5-year broadcast and digital rights starting 2026-27 season

Where to watch Bundesliga in India: Zee secures exclusive 5-year broadcast and digital rights starting 2026-27 season

Zee secured exclusive 5-year media rights for Germany's Bundesliga in India. Stream live matches on Zee5 and watch on Unite8 Sports from the 2026-27 season.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Where to watch Bundesliga in India: Zee secures exclusive 5-year broadcast and digital rights starting 2026-27 season
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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