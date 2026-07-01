/Where to watch Bundesliga in India: Zee secures exclusive 5-year broadcast and digital rights starting 2026-27 season

"Their outstanding reach, local expertise and multi-platform capabilities will bring the Bundesliga closer to millions of fans across India. Just as importantly, our shared commitment to grassroots football means we are investing not only in audiences, but in the long-term development of the game itself. For us, media partnerships mark the beginning of a long-term relationship, not the end of a transaction. Together with 'Z', we want to inspire the next generation of Indian footballers, strengthen local football structures and deepen the connection between India and the Bundesliga for generations of football fans.”