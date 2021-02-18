Forget Pakistani Chaiwala, this swagger tea seller from Nagpur serves chai with a twist at Dolly Ki Tapri - Watch

New Delhi: Internet can be a cool place, especially when you find interesting videos and posts online to kill time. Well, it also has been instrumental several times in giving people instant name and fame. Similarly, a chaiwala from Nagpur has caught netizens fancy.

This stylish Nagpur Chaiwala runs his tea stall named 'Dolly Ki Tapri' and serves hot tea in his own swag. Watch video here:

His video has gone viral on social media, with millions of users liking it. The video was originally shared by 'Street Food Recipes' on Facebook.

Several users have dropped their comments on the page, appreciating his skill and hard work.

Earlier, a chaiwala from Pakistan had gone viral and that was purely for his dashing looks and green eyes. He reportedly was offered a few modelling assignments after his pictures were splashed all over the internet.

Social media indeed has the power to make anyone an overnight star. You don't really know, what you might find in the next click!