हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nagpur chaiwala

Forget Pakistani Chaiwala, this swagger tea seller from Nagpur serves chai with a twist at Dolly Ki Tapri - Watch

Earlier, a chaiwala (tea seller) from Pakistan had gone viral on the internet and that was purely for his dashing looks and green eyes. He reportedly was offered a few modelling assignments after his pictures were splashed all over the internet. 

Forget Pakistani Chaiwala, this swagger tea seller from Nagpur serves chai with a twist at Dolly Ki Tapri - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/Street Food Recipes

New Delhi: Internet can be a cool place, especially when you find interesting videos and posts online to kill time. Well, it also has been instrumental several times in giving people instant name and fame. Similarly, a chaiwala from Nagpur has caught netizens fancy. 

This stylish Nagpur Chaiwala runs his tea stall named 'Dolly Ki Tapri' and serves hot tea in his own swag. Watch video here: 

His video has gone viral on social media, with millions of users liking it. The video was originally shared by 'Street Food Recipes' on Facebook. 

Several users have dropped their comments on the page, appreciating his skill and hard work. 

Earlier, a chaiwala from Pakistan had gone viral and that was purely for his dashing looks and green eyes. He reportedly was offered a few modelling assignments after his pictures were splashed all over the internet. 

Social media indeed has the power to make anyone an overnight star. You don't really know, what you might find in the next click!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nagpur chaiwaladolly ki taprinagpur tea sellerViral videoChaiwalaPakistani chaiwala

Must Watch

PT5M31S

Uttar Pradesh: Three girls found in an unconscious state in Unnao village