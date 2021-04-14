हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma dons a black sports bra, ripped jeans and dances on Mumbai roads with choreographer - Watch

Nia Sharma took to Instagram and dropped the sensational dance wearing a black sports bra and baggy ripped pants. 

Nia Sharma dons a black sports bra, ripped jeans and dances on Mumbai roads with choreographer - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television star Nia Sharma loves to dance, it seems! At least her social media posts suggest likewise. The stunner this time took to Mumbai roads and decided to shoot a quick dance sess with her choreographer partner Akshay Jain.

Nia Sharma took to Instagram and dropped the sensational dance wearing a black sports bra and baggy ripped jeans. Go shawty @akshayjainofficial thank you for entertaining my demands.. been funnnnn @nikhil_shetty_05@tarunyadavv15 Edited by @akash.yadav7245

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

She has a massive fanbase of around 6 million followers on Instagram alone. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Recently, her dance video with Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey went viral. 

 

