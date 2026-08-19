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Can wellness become a basic part of city life instead of a luxury for the rich?

Large urban projects are testing whether health, sustainability and resilience can be built into everyday infrastructure. The approach could redefine what residents expect from future cities.

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 09:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 09:56 PM IST
Can wellness become a basic part of city life instead of a luxury for the rich?

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