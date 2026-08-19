/Can wellness become a basic part of city life instead of a luxury for the rich?

New Delhi: Wellness has become a booming business in real estate. But what happens when features usually sold as premium amenities become part of the basic planning of an entire city? From private fitness studios and health-oriented residences to dedicated longevity services, wellness is being built into high-end property projects.
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) estimates that the worldwide wellness real estate market reached $876 billion in 2025 and could grow to $1.8 trillion by 2030. Asia-Pacific alone accounted for about $350 billion of the market last year, making it the world's largest regional market.
But there is an obvious limitation to this model. A luxury apartment can offer better air, greenery, recreational facilities and health services, but only the people who can afford it get those benefits.
That is where the idea of wellness at city scale becomes more interesting. Instead of treating wellness as a collection of expensive facilities, some Asian urban projects are attempting to build it into the infrastructure through access to green spaces, cleaner transport, renewable energy, water management, healthcare, schools and climate-resilient planning.
The idea is if healthier surroundings are available to hundreds of thousands of people rather than a small group of wealthy residents, wellness stops being a lifestyle product and starts looking more like public infrastructure.
The change is significant. In a luxury development, wellness might mean a gym, spa, swimming pool, air filtration system or even specialised health facilities. However, at the city level, the calculation changes.
The location of schools, hospitals and parks matters. So does how people travel to work, where energy comes from, how water is treated and how a neighbourhood responds to heat, flooding or extreme weather.
These decisions are made before residents move in. They can therefore influence everyday life for decades.
India offers one example of the move towards more sustainable residential development. Godrej Properties was ranked first among global residential developers in the 2025 GRESB assessment, receiving a score of 100. GRESB's own 2025 rankings list the company as a global sector leader among listed residential developers.
But the more ambitious experiments are taking place at the megacity level.
Vietnam's Vinhomes is developing a series of large urban projects and is promoting what it calls an ESG++ approach. The company's own description expands conventional ESG - environmental, social and governance - by adding regeneration and resilience or climate adaptation.
The concept is being tested most visibly at Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio, near Ho Chi Minh City.
The terminology can sound like another corporate sustainability label. The more important issue is what gets built into the ground.
Vinhomes says the 2,870-hectare Can Gio project is being planned around ecological conditions, energy efficiency, water management and biodiversity conservation. Its annual report says the project is being developed under the ESG++ model and is pursuing international green-building certification.
The company's plans also include renewable electricity, electric transport and a high-speed railway connection to central Ho Chi Minh City. Vinhomes says the project is intended to use offshore wind, solar power and battery storage, although several of these features relate to the planned future operation of the development rather than infrastructure already serving residents.
That distinction is important.
A master plan can promise cleaner energy and lower emissions. Delivering those promises after construction, population growth and commercial pressures arrive is a much harder test.
The same applies to technology. AI, Internet of Things systems and large-scale data platforms can monitor traffic, energy consumption, water systems and other urban functions. But technology does not automatically make a city healthier. Its value depends on whether it improves services, reduces waste and helps authorities respond to problems quickly.
The Can Gio project is particularly notable because of its location. It sits along with the Can Gio mangrove biosphere reserve, a large coastal ecosystem recognised by UNESCO. The development covers 2,870 hectares and is planned with relatively low construction density, according to Vinhomes.
That creates both an opportunity and a challenge.
Building a major urban project next to a sensitive coastal ecosystem means development cannot simply be separated from questions about flooding, biodiversity, water and climate resilience.
Vinhomes says its ESG++ framework therefore includes regeneration and climate adaptation, with plans related to mangrove restoration and long-term ecological protection. Whether those ambitions produce measurable environmental gains will ultimately depend on implementation and independent monitoring.
In August 2026, the World Council on City Data (WCCD) awarded Vinhomes Green Paradise an interim/custom ISO 37122 smart-city certification based on a customised set of indicators. The certification is a step towards full certification once the development becomes operational, rather than proof that a completed city has already achieved every stated sustainability goal.
That distinction may matter as much as the certification itself.
Vinhomes is also developing Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long in northern Vietnam. Company documents describe the project as covering more than 4,100 hectares, while more recent material from the developer puts the broader development at about 6,200 hectares. The project is planned as a large coastal urban, tourism and services complex with links to major transport infrastructure.
The two projects together represent an attempt to test whether sustainability principles can be applied to very large urban developments rather than individual buildings.
That is a much bigger test than installing solar panels on an apartment block.
At megacity scale, the questions become harder: Can renewable energy meet demand as the population grows? Can electric transport genuinely replace high-emission mobility? Can water systems cope with climate stress? Can green areas survive commercial pressure? And can ecological restoration continue once thousands of people begin living and working in the same area?
Those are questions that cannot be answered by a marketing brochure.
The phrase "longevity city" may sound futuristic, but the underlying idea is less complicated.
A person's health is influenced by much more than what happens inside a hospital or gym. Air pollution, heat, noise, access to green space, physical activity, transport, housing quality and exposure to climate risks all shape everyday wellbeing.
If city planning can reduce some of those pressures, the benefits could extend far beyond wealthy buyers looking for a wellness lifestyle. But there is also a danger in turning sustainability into another premium real estate label.
A city does not become healthy simply because it has more trees, electric vehicles or smart sensors. Nor does a certification by itself guarantee better health outcomes for residents. The real measure will be whether ordinary people can actually experience cleaner surroundings, reliable infrastructure, affordable services and easier access to essential facilities.
That is why the Asian experiment with large-scale wellness-oriented development is worth watching.
The industry's biggest change may not be the arrival of another luxury "longevity residence". It could be the point at which healthier urban design becomes so embedded in the infrastructure that residents barely notice it.
The ambition is no longer to sell wellness as an extra. It is to make the place where people live do some of the work.
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