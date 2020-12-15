Chennai: 1.26 kg gold worth Rs 63.47 lakh seized, one arrested

Chennai: Based on intelligence, the Air customs officials at the Chennai airport have seized 1.26 kg of gold worth Rs 63.47 lakh from eight passengers who had arrived from Dubai, of which, one has been arrested.

Seven passengers of flight IX 1644 were intercepted at the exit on suspicion of smuggling gold. 22 gold cut bits weighing 600 grams wrapped in the black adhesive tape were found ingeniously concealed in the hollow pipes of baggage trolleys belonging to Rahuman Hameed of Ramanathapuram and Mohamed Niyas of Chennai. Niyas was arrested as he had an earlier offence registered against him.

Five bundles of gold paste weighing 681 grams concealed in the rectum were recovered from Ragamath Ali, Jameel Ahamed, Mohamed Mussammil, Syed Mujahideen of Ramanathapuram and Mohamed Ibrahim of Chennai. On extraction, the paste yielded 522 grams of 24K purity gold.

Abdul Hakkim of Ramanathapuram who arrived from Dubai by Emirates EK542 was intercepted and frisked. Two long plastic pouches containing gold paste weighing 164 grams were found ingeniously stitched inside the length of his jeans. On extraction, 138 grams of 24K purity gold was recovered and seized.

