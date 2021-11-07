Chennai witnesses heaviest rainfall since 2015, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits affected areas

New Delhi: Chennai on Sunday (November 7, 2021) continued to see heavy showers that resulted in several parts of the city reporting extensive waterlogging. The city has also now reportedly witnessed the 'heaviest rains since 2015' with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that the 'current extremely heavy rainfall' spell over north coastal Tamil Nadu will continue on Sunday and reduce thereafter.

"A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu during November 9-11 under the influence likely formation of a fresh Low-pressure area," the Met department added.

Official readings are out, 226 mm in Mylapore, 205 mm in Ambattur, Sivappu Sambahavam in Chennai. Meanwhile it is also the highest 24 rainfall in Nungambakkam since 2015 and it also crossed 200 mm now at 207 mm. — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) November 7, 2021

(ii) Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 07th November, 2021.

(iii) Mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of northwest, central & NE India; over many parts of East India and some parts of west India during next 5 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the rain-affected areas and said that the entire state administration has been stepped up in full force.

He has also directed all the parliamentary, legislative and local government representatives along with the government officials in their respective areas to immediately carry out relief work for the people.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has also opened up relief centres and has released a list of functional shelters.

#GCC has opened up Relief Centres! Below is the list of functional shelters of GCC. People in #Chennai who are in need of shelters during the rains can occupy these shelters.https://t.co/ne0GPsRAuY pic.twitter.com/9dCz16XWwl — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) November 7, 2021

(With agency inputs)

