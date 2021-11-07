हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chennai rains

Chennai witnesses heaviest rainfall since 2015, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits affected areas

The India Meteorological Department has stated that the 'current extremely heavy rainfall' spell over north coastal Tamil Nadu will continue on Sunday and reduce thereafter.

Chennai witnesses heaviest rainfall since 2015, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits affected areas

New Delhi: Chennai on Sunday (November 7, 2021) continued to see heavy showers that resulted in several parts of the city reporting extensive waterlogging. The city has also now reportedly witnessed the 'heaviest rains since 2015' with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that the 'current extremely heavy rainfall' spell over north coastal Tamil Nadu will continue on Sunday and reduce thereafter.

"A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu during November 9-11 under the influence likely formation of a fresh Low-pressure area," the Met department added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the rain-affected areas and said that the entire state administration has been stepped up in full force.

He has also directed all the parliamentary, legislative and local government representatives along with the government officials in their respective areas to immediately carry out relief work for the people.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has also opened up relief centres and has released a list of functional shelters.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Chennai rainsTamil Nadu weather updateTamil Nadu RainsMK Stalin
