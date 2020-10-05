हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chennai

Customs officials seize smuggled gold worth Rs 34.2 lakh in Chennai

A total of 653 grams gold of 24k purity valued at Rs 34.23 lakh was extracted and seized under the Customs Act 1962. 

Customs officials seize smuggled gold worth Rs 34.2 lakh in Chennai

Chennai: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit officials at the Chennai International airport have seized smuggled gold worth Rs 34.2 lakh from three passengers. 

According to the Customs Officials, two passengers Ajmeer Khan Syed Ali (20), Rasikali Mohamed Musthafa (33) hailing from Ramanathapuram and Mansoor Alikhan (29) of Nagapattinam had arrived via Dubai by Air India Express Flight IX 1644. 

On being intercepted and question on suspicion of carrying gold, they confessed to carrying gold paste bundles concealed in the rectum.

Six bundles (two each) of gold were recovered from their rectum. 

A total of 653 grams gold of 24k purity valued at Rs 34.23 lakh was extracted and seized under the Customs Act 1962. 

Rasikali Mohamed who had a previous offence registered against him was arrested. 

Further investigation is in progress. 

