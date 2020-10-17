Three arrested for attempted smuggling of 4.14 kg gold worth Rs 2.16 cr in Chennai

Chennai: The Customs Air intelligence officials have seized 41 kg of gold worth Rs 2.16 crore and arrested three persons who arrived via international flights.

According to senior officials, a special vigil was maintained on Friday, based on the intelligence of a gold smuggling attempt.

14 passengers who had arrived by flights 6E 8497 and 6E 8281 were intercepted and questioned on suspicion of carrying gold. On persistent questioning, they reportedly confessed to carrying gold concealed in their rectum.

38 bundles of gold paste were recovered from these passengers and total 4.14 kg gold valued at Rs. 2.16 crore was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962.





As per reports, all passengers had arrived from Dubai.



