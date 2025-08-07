At Just 5, Aarini Lahoty Makes Chess History As The Youngest Indian Female FIDE-Rated player

In a historic moment for Indian chess, Aarini Lahoty, a five-year-old prodigy from New Delhi, has become the youngest Indian female to earn a FIDE rating, entering the global ranking charts with a commendable rating of 1551. Her achievement not only places her among the youngest chess talents in the country but also highlights the deepening roots of chess excellence in India.

Shattering Records at Just 5 Years and 10 Months

Born on 19 September 2019, Aarini Lahoty achieved her FIDE rating at the tender age of 5 years and 10 months, breaking the previous record set by Udhriti Bhattacharya, who had earned her rating at 6 years and 4 months. Aarini’s name is now etched into the history books as a symbol of early excellence, intelligence, and fierce determination.

This breakthrough comes in a year already rich with youth accomplishments in Indian chess. However, Aarini’s feat stands out not just because of her age but also due to the strength of her initial rating, which demonstrates her ability to compete with much older and more experienced opponents.

From Delhi to the World Stage

A student of Bluebells School International, Aarini was introduced to chess at a very young age and quickly showed a natural talent for the game. Under the guidance of her coaches and with unwavering support from her family, she rapidly progressed through the ranks at local and national events. Her recent performances in official FIDE-recognized tournaments were enough to earn her a coveted rating, a key benchmark that places players on the international competitive map.

A Promising Future in a Golden Era for Indian Chess

Aarini’s achievement comes during a renaissance period for Indian chess. With the emergence of young talents like R Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh D, and Anish Sarkar (who became the youngest FIDE-rated player globally at 3 years and 10 months in 2024), India is asserting itself as a global chess powerhouse.

In this environment, Aarini’s feat is both a personal triumph and a symbol of the systemic growth of chess in India. Her journey also speaks to the increasing accessibility of chess education, the role of technology in early training, and the inspiring impact of India’s past legends like Viswanathan Anand.

What Lies Ahead

While her journey has only just begun, Aarini Lahoty has already demonstrated the discipline, focus, and passion that define great players. With her talent, she is poised to climb further up the rankings in the years to come. More importantly, she is an inspiration to countless young girls across India who aspire to take up chess competitively.

As the chess community celebrates this remarkable moment, Aarini stands as a reminder that age is no barrier to greatness when talent meets opportunity.