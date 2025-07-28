Divya Deshmukh Creates History, Overcomes Koneru Humpy To Win Chess Women's World Cup Crown
Divya Deshmukh beat compatriot Koneru Humpy to become Women’s World Cup champion and India’s 4th woman grandmaster.
Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh won the FIDE Women's World Cup after beating compatriot and more experienced Koneru Humpy in the final in Batumi, Georgia on Monday.
After her historic Chess Women's World Cup victory, the 19-year-old Divya became the fourth Indian woman to earn the title of Grandmaster. Divya follows Humpy, R. Vaishali, and Harika Dronavalli in taking the prestigious Grandmaster title.
The victory for Deshmukh came after the two classical games played on Saturday and Sunday ended in draws. In the time-controlled tie-breaker on Monday, Divya, playing with white, was again held to a draw. However, in the reverse game, where she had black pieces, she managed to beat the two-time world rapid champion Humpy 2.5-1.5.
Divya Deshmukh, just 19 years old, is the Winner of the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup
With this incredible victory, she:
Becomes a Grandmaster
Secures a spot at the next Women’s Candidates#FIDEWorldCup @DivyaDeshmukh05 pic.twitter.com/fNlkRrzvr1 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 28, 2025
