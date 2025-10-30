FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 In Goa: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming, And Telecast - All You Need to Know

The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 is all set to begin later this month, promising nearly four weeks of top-tier chess action in Goa, India. The global event, organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), will see the world’s best players, including reigning champions, rising stars, and India’s own prodigies, battle for glory and qualification spots in the next Candidates Tournament 2026.

Venue & Dates

The 2025 edition of the prestigious knockout event will take place in Goa, India, from October 30 to November 27, 2025. The scenic coastal state will host some of the most intense classical chess battles seen in recent years. Organised jointly by FIDE and the All India Chess Federation (AICF), this marks the first time India will host the FIDE World Cup, highlighting the nation’s growing influence in the global chess arena.

Tournament Format

The FIDE World Cup follows a single-elimination (knockout) format with 206 participants.

Each match consists of:

Two classical games (played over two days)

If tied 1-1, a tiebreak day (Day 3) featuring rapid and blitz games

Time Control (Classical):

90 minutes for the first 40 moves,

30 minutes added after move 40,

30-second increment from move 1.

Every round halves the field until only two players remain for the showdown, which determines the World Cup champion. The top three finishers will qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, the gateway to the World Chess Championship.

Full Schedule (Key Dates)

Opening Ceremony - October 30 - Goa International Convention Centre

Round 1 - November 1- 3: 103 matches (two classical + tiebreak)

Round 2 - November 4-6: Top seeds join in

Round 3 - November 8-10: Last 64

Round 4 - November 12-14: Last 32

Quarterfinals - November 19-21: 8 players

Semifinals - November 22-24: 4 players

Finals & 3rd Place - November 25-27: Title & Candidates spots decided

Closing Ceremony - November 27: evening Prize distribution

All matches start at 3:00 PM IST.

Significance

The FIDE World Cup serves as one of the most important events in the World Championship cycle. With over 200 elite players competing, the stakes are massive, not just for the prize fund but also for qualification to the Candidates Tournament 2026. The tournament’s mix of classical, rapid, and blitz formats tests every aspect of a player’s skill, from deep opening preparation to nerves of steel in tiebreaks.

Live Streaming & Telecast

Official live streaming: FIDE YouTube Channel and Chess.com will broadcast all matches with live commentary.

Regional coverage: Select platforms like Hotstar, FanCode, and ChessBase India will provide live coverage and analysis in English and Hindi.

Telecast: There will be no traditional TV broadcast; all coverage is through digital and OTT platforms.

Viewers can also follow real-time moves on lichess.org and the official FIDE website, complete with analysis boards and AI evaluation bars.

Prize Pool & Qualification

Total prize fund: USD 1.9 million (approx. Rs 15.8 crore).

Winner: USD 110,000

Runner-up: USD 80,000

Third place: USD 60,000

The top 3 players automatically qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament.