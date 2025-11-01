FIDE World Cup Trophy Named After Viswanathan Anand: A Golden Tribute To India’s Chess Legend

In a proud moment for Indian chess, the FIDE World Cup 2025 trophy has been officially named after legendary Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, marking a historic tribute to one of the greatest chess players in history. The announcement was made during the grand opening ceremony of the World Cup in Goa, attended by FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, Indian dignitaries, and top international players.

A Fitting Tribute to a Global Icon

The renaming of the World Cup trophy as the “Viswanathan Anand Trophy” celebrates the unparalleled contributions of the five-time World Champion, who has inspired generations of players across India and the world. Often referred to as the “Tiger of Madras,” Anand’s influence has transcended borders, placing India firmly on the global chess map.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich praised Anand’s legacy, saying that no name better represents excellence, longevity, and grace in the sport. The decision reflects the federation’s recognition of Anand’s impact on world chess and India’s growing dominance in the game.

The Trophy: A Symbol of Excellence

The newly unveiled trophy is a masterpiece crafted from brass and gold-plated, designed to last for generations. It will serve as a rolling trophy, passed on to each new World Cup winner, symbolising the continuity and prestige of the event. Its elegant design embodies both tradition and innovation, qualities synonymous with Anand’s career.

During the ceremony, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FIDE for allowing India to host the tournament, calling it a proud moment for the nation and a testament to India’s growing status as a chess powerhouse.

India’s Rising Chess Legacy

India has rapidly emerged as a major force in the world of chess, with a surge of young prodigies such as R. Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi making waves on the global stage. The decision to host the World Cup in India and name its trophy after Anand reflects the country’s deep-rooted love for the game and its future aspirations.