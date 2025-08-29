Gautam Adani Hails R Praggnanandhaa As He Qualifies For Grand Chess Tour Final 2025

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani extended his wishes to young Indian chess sensation R. Praggnanandhaa, who secured his place in the Grand Chess Tour (GCT) Final 2025 in Brazil. The 19-year-old earned his spot after finishing runner-up at the Sinquefield Cup 2025.

Taking to X, Adani wrote:

“Heartiest congratulations to R Praggnanandhaa on qualifying for the Grand Chess Tour Final in Brazil! What an achievement! At just 19, your journey inspires millions of young Indians to dream big and play bold. Bharat is proud of you.”

Praggnanandhaa To Face The World’s Best In Brazil

The Grand Chess Tour Final will take place in São Paulo from September 27 to October 3, featuring some of the finest players in the world. Praggnanandhaa will share the stage with the USA’s Levon Aronian and Fabiano Caruana, along with France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. The tournament will be contested across three formats: classical, rapid, and blitz. Praggnanandhaa aims to become the first Indian ever to win the GCT title, currently held by France’s Alireza Firouzja.

Consistent Run Of Form In 2025

The teenager has enjoyed a brilliant run this year. He won the Romania leg of the GCT tour and finished third in Poland, further strengthening his reputation as one of the brightest young stars in the chess world. Earlier in July, Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi competed in the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Las Vegas, finishing seventh and sixth respectively. That event was won by Levon Aronian, who defeated Hans Niemann 1.5-0.5 in the final.

Recent Highlights

Praggnanandhaa’s impressive performance continued as he defeated Wesley So 1.5-0.5 in his latest match, showcasing his ability to challenge and overcome top-ranked players. Meanwhile, Fabiano Caruana dominated Arjun Erigaisi, winning 2-0 in a one-sided contest, just a day after Arjun’s defeat to Magnus Carlsen by the same margin.

With his qualification for the GCT Final 2025, Praggnanandhaa has once again proved why he is regarded as one of the future greats of world chess.