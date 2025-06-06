Advertisement
Gukesh Shines Again At Norway Chess 2025, Sets Up Final-Round Showdown With Carlsen

Teen sensation Dommaraju Gukesh continues to etch his name into chess history, securing his fourth classical victory at the 2025 Norway Chess tournament. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 09:00 AM IST|Source: IANS
Gukesh Shines Again At Norway Chess 2025, Sets Up Final-Round Showdown With Carlsen Image Credit: X

Teen chess sensation Dommaraju Gukesh continues his meteoric rise, securing his fourth classical win at the prestigious 2025 Norway Chess tournament with a commanding performance in Round 9 against China’s Wei Yi.

With this crucial victory, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion climbs to 14.5 points, just half a point behind tournament leader Magnus Carlsen. The stage is now perfectly set for a thrilling finale, with both titans poised to battle for the title in Round 10.

Gukesh’s win against Wei Yi was a masterclass in modern chess, balancing tactical sharpness with positional maturity. He took control in a complicated middlegame before steering the encounter into a nuanced endgame, where his deep understanding and patience prevailed.

Meanwhile, Magnus Carlsen, the five-time World Champion and current World No. 1, showed he’s not ready to hand over the crown just yet. In a grueling encounter, Carlsen overcame American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in a tense rook endgame, ensuring he maintains a slim lead with 15 points heading into the decisive round.

As the chess world braces for Round 10, all eyes are on the looming showdown. For Gukesh, a win could not only clinch the Norway Chess title but also solidify his status as Carlsen’s true heir in the sport. For Carlsen, victory would reaffirm his enduring dominance amid a new generation of challengers.

This edition of Norway Chess 2025 has evolved into more than a tournament, it’s a symbolic clash of eras. Whether the youthful brilliance of Gukesh prevails or Carlsen's experience holds firm, the final round promises to be a historic chapter in chess lore.

