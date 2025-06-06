Gukesh Shines Again At Norway Chess 2025, Sets Up Final-Round Showdown With Carlsen

Teen chess sensation Dommaraju Gukesh continues his meteoric rise, securing his fourth classical win at the prestigious 2025 Norway Chess tournament with a commanding performance in Round 9 against China’s Wei Yi.

With this crucial victory, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion climbs to 14.5 points, just half a point behind tournament leader Magnus Carlsen. The stage is now perfectly set for a thrilling finale, with both titans poised to battle for the title in Round 10.

Gukesh’s win against Wei Yi was a masterclass in modern chess, balancing tactical sharpness with positional maturity. He took control in a complicated middlegame before steering the encounter into a nuanced endgame, where his deep understanding and patience prevailed.

Meanwhile, Magnus Carlsen, the five-time World Champion and current World No. 1, showed he’s not ready to hand over the crown just yet. In a grueling encounter, Carlsen overcame American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in a tense rook endgame, ensuring he maintains a slim lead with 15 points heading into the decisive round.

As the chess world braces for Round 10, all eyes are on the looming showdown. For Gukesh, a win could not only clinch the Norway Chess title but also solidify his status as Carlsen’s true heir in the sport. For Carlsen, victory would reaffirm his enduring dominance amid a new generation of challengers.

This edition of Norway Chess 2025 has evolved into more than a tournament, it’s a symbolic clash of eras. Whether the youthful brilliance of Gukesh prevails or Carlsen's experience holds firm, the final round promises to be a historic chapter in chess lore.