Major Upset: D Gukesh Knocked Out By Frederik Svane In World Cup Round 3

In a stunning turn of events at the FIDE World Cup 2025, reigning world chess champion D Gukesh was knocked out in the third round after a defeat to Germany’s Frederik Svane. The young Indian prodigy, currently ranked world No. 9, was one of the top favourites to progress deep into the tournament. However, his early exit marks one of the biggest upsets of the competition so far.

Match Summary

The third-round clash between Gukesh and Svane began evenly. In Game 1, playing with the black pieces, Gukesh held Svane to a solid draw, setting up an intense second encounter. With the white pieces in Game 2, Gukesh pushed hard for a win, adopting an aggressive stance to put pressure on the lower-ranked German.

However, Svane showcased remarkable composure and counter-attacked at a critical juncture. A small positional error by Gukesh in the middlegame allowed Svane to seize control, gradually converting his advantage into a decisive victory. The 1.5-0.5 match scoreline sealed Gukesh’s fate, ending his campaign earlier than anyone had anticipated.

A Major Upset

This result sent shockwaves across the chess world. Frederik Svane, ranked World No. 85, was seen as a clear underdog going into the match against the reigning world champion. For Gukesh, who entered the tournament riding high after his historic 2024 World Championship victory, the early elimination is both surprising and disappointing.

The format of the FIDE World Cup, a knockout event, leaves little room for recovery. One miscalculation or strategic misstep can end a player’s run, and this time, it was Gukesh who fell victim to the unforgiving format.

Results of Indian players (Round 3, Game 2):

GM Gukesh D lost to GM Frederik Svane (GER) (0.5:1.5 aggregate)

GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov (UZB) drew with GM Arjun Erigaisi (0.5:1.5 aggregate)

GM R Praggnanandhaa vs GM Robert Hovhannisyan (ARM) (1.5:0.5 aggregate)

GM Daniel Dardha (BEL) drew with GM P Harikrishna (0.5:1.5 aggregate)

GM Titas Stremavicius (LTU) drew GM Pranav V (0.5:1.5 aggregate)

GM Grabriel Sargissian (ARM) bt GM Diptayan Ghosh (1.5:0.5 aggregate)

GM Yu Yangyi (CHN) drew with GM Narayanan S (0.5:0.5 aggregate)

GM Vidit Gujrathi drew with GM Sam Shankland (USA) (0.5:0.5 aggregate)

GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac (ROU) drew with GM Karthik Venkatraman (0.5:0.5 aggregate)

GM Pranesh M lost to GM Vincent Keymer (GER) (0.5:1.5 aggregate)