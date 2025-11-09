Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981916https://zeenews.india.com/chess/major-upset-d-gukesh-knocked-out-by-frederik-svane-in-world-cup-round-3-2981916.html
NewsChess
D GUKESH

Major Upset: D Gukesh Knocked Out By Frederik Svane In World Cup Round 3

In a stunning turn of events at the FIDE World Cup 2025, reigning world chess champion D Gukesh was knocked out in the third round after a defeat to Germany’s Frederik Svane.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Major Upset: D Gukesh Knocked Out By Frederik Svane In World Cup Round 3Image Credit:- X

In a stunning turn of events at the FIDE World Cup 2025, reigning world chess champion D Gukesh was knocked out in the third round after a defeat to Germany’s Frederik Svane. The young Indian prodigy, currently ranked world No. 9, was one of the top favourites to progress deep into the tournament. However, his early exit marks one of the biggest upsets of the competition so far.

Match Summary

The third-round clash between Gukesh and Svane began evenly. In Game 1, playing with the black pieces, Gukesh held Svane to a solid draw, setting up an intense second encounter. With the white pieces in Game 2, Gukesh pushed hard for a win, adopting an aggressive stance to put pressure on the lower-ranked German.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, Svane showcased remarkable composure and counter-attacked at a critical juncture. A small positional error by Gukesh in the middlegame allowed Svane to seize control, gradually converting his advantage into a decisive victory. The 1.5-0.5 match scoreline sealed Gukesh’s fate, ending his campaign earlier than anyone had anticipated.

A Major Upset

This result sent shockwaves across the chess world. Frederik Svane, ranked World No. 85, was seen as a clear underdog going into the match against the reigning world champion. For Gukesh, who entered the tournament riding high after his historic 2024 World Championship victory, the early elimination is both surprising and disappointing.

The format of the FIDE World Cup, a knockout event, leaves little room for recovery. One miscalculation or strategic misstep can end a player’s run, and this time, it was Gukesh who fell victim to the unforgiving format.

Results of Indian players (Round 3, Game 2): 

GM Gukesh D lost to GM Frederik Svane (GER) (0.5:1.5 aggregate)

GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov (UZB) drew with GM Arjun Erigaisi (0.5:1.5 aggregate)

GM R Praggnanandhaa vs GM Robert Hovhannisyan (ARM) (1.5:0.5 aggregate)

GM Daniel Dardha (BEL) drew with GM P Harikrishna (0.5:1.5 aggregate)

GM Titas Stremavicius (LTU) drew GM Pranav V (0.5:1.5 aggregate)

GM Grabriel Sargissian (ARM) bt GM Diptayan Ghosh (1.5:0.5 aggregate)

GM Yu Yangyi (CHN) drew with GM Narayanan S (0.5:0.5 aggregate)

GM Vidit Gujrathi drew with GM Sam Shankland (USA) (0.5:0.5 aggregate)

GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac (ROU) drew with GM Karthik Venkatraman (0.5:0.5 aggregate)

GM Pranesh M lost to GM Vincent Keymer (GER) (0.5:1.5 aggregate)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kashmir anti-terror operation
India Launches Decade’s Biggest Anti-Terror Operation In Kashmir | DNA Decodes
Afghanistan Pakistan peace talks
‘Will Not Allow Anyone to Use Afghan Soil’: Taliban Warns Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir Police
J&K: AK-47 Recovered From Anantnag Medical College, Two Doctors Arrested
Jammu and Kashmir
SIA Nabs Narco-Terror Kingpin Mohammad Arshad At Mumbai Airport
Piyush Goyal
India, Australia Hold Talks On Bolstering Economic Ties
self-help
From Self-Help To Self-Realization: The Evolving Spiritual Journey
Delhi AQI
Delhi Chokes As Air Quality Dips To ‘Severe’ Category
Election Commission of India
VVPAT Mock Slips Found Scattered On Road In Bihar’s Samastipur; EC Order Probe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi To Visit Bhutan On November 11–12 To Boost Bilateral Ties
Rajnath Singh
Era Of Katta And Laltane Over, Bihar ready To Produce Missiles: Rajnath Singh