Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2023: CGBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 RELEASED At cgbse.nic.in- Direct Link To Download Here

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2023: The matric and inter exam hall tickets have been issued. Registered candidates for the High School and Higher Secondary Main Examination can now verify and download their hall tickets for the 2023 board exams. It has been made available on the Board's website, cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE 10th test will be held between March 2 and March 24, 2023. Between March 1 and March 31, 2023, intermediate or Class 12 theory exams will be held.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2023: Here’s how to download

Candidates who will be taking the exam should go to official website at cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, look for and click on the “CGBSE 10th admit card 2023” download link

After being redirected to another page, enter roll number and submit the details

Post submitting the details, CGBSE admit card will be displayed on screen

Go through the details and take its printout for future reference

Applicants should be aware that admission cards must be brought to the exam hall. If they do not comply, they may be denied the opportunity to take the tests.