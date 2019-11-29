Dreaded Naxalite Sumitra Punem, who was involved in 2013 attack on Congress leaders, arrested in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a major operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday (November 29) arrested Sumitra Punem, a dreaded Naxalite who was involved in an attack on Congress party leaders in Chhattisgarh's Darbha Valley on May 25, 2013.

Punem is one of the key accused against whom a chargesheet has been filed by the investigating agency.

She is also one of the 27 other absconding accused who were involved in the gruesome attack on the Congress leaders.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the other absconding accused in the case.

It may be recalled that at least 27 people, including senior Congress leader Vidya Charan Shukla, were killed in the attack by Naxalites in 2013.

In its chargesheet, the NIA had named 39 Naxalites as accused out of which 10 had been arrested and 2 were killed.

Senior Congress leader Vidya Charan Shukla, former Chhattisgarh Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, his son, senior party leader Mahendra Karma and former legislator Uday Kumar Mudaliar were among those killed in the attack.

Karma was a local tribal leader, who spearheaded the controversial anti-Naxalite movement Salwa Judum. He had served as the state's home minister when the Congress was in power. He had Z-plus security, which meant that at least 30 policemen guarded him.