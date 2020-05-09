हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naxals

Sub-Inspector, 4 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh; 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 SLR weapon seized

One Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector (SI) lost his life and 4 banned CPI-M Maoists were killed in an encounter near Pardhoni village under Manpur police station limits on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector, 4 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh; 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 SLR weapon seized

PARDHONI: One Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector (SI) lost his life and 4 banned CPI-M Maoists were killed in an encounter near Pardhoni village under Manpur police station limits on Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, the bodies of the 4 slain Naxals have been recovered from the encounter site.

During the encounter, one police sub-inspector was seriously injured and later succumbed to injuries.

The police party has also recovered 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 SLR weapon and two .315 bore rifles from the slain Naxals, GN Baghel, ASP Rajnandgaon said.

Tags:
NaxalsEncounterChhattisgarhChhattisgarh Police
Next
Story

Gas leak at closed paper mill in Chhattisgarh; 7 workers fall ill

  • 56,342Confirmed
  • 1,886Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M

DNA: Kerala is a new hotspot of ‘Jihad’ in India