Sub-Inspector, 4 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh; 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 SLR weapon seized

PARDHONI: One Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector (SI) lost his life and 4 banned CPI-M Maoists were killed in an encounter near Pardhoni village under Manpur police station limits on Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, the bodies of the 4 slain Naxals have been recovered from the encounter site.

During the encounter, one police sub-inspector was seriously injured and later succumbed to injuries.

The police party has also recovered 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 SLR weapon and two .315 bore rifles from the slain Naxals, GN Baghel, ASP Rajnandgaon said.