THANGALAAN

Chiyaan Vikram's ‘Thangalaan’ Gears Up For Grand Success Party As Hindi Version To Hit Theaters On September 6

Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' has become a massive hit, and the team is gearing up to celebrate its success with a grand party. As the film continues to dominate at the box office, the Hindi version is all set to be released on September 6!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 08:44 PM IST
  • Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' is enjoying an extraordinary run in theaters
  • The Telugu version of the film has been a major hit, with positive word of mouth driving up ticket sales
  • 'Thangalaan' tells the gripping true story of the discovery of the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule
Chiyaan Vikram's ‘Thangalaan’ Gears Up For Grand Success Party As Hindi Version To Hit Theaters On September 6 Pic Credit: Instagram (@Chiyaan Vikram)

Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' has taken the film industry by storm, with its release sparking widespread acclaim and setting new box office records. As the film continues to dominate theaters, the creators are preparing to celebrate their remarkable achievement with a grand success party.  

The event will be a star-studded affair, attended by the entire cast and crew, all eager to relish the success of their hard work. With the film enjoying an extraordinary run in theaters, it's clear that the 'Thangalaan' fever isn't cooling off anytime soon. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

The Telugu version of the film has been a major hit, with positive word of mouth driving up ticket sales daily. The film’s success has led to an impressive 1.5 times increase in the number of screens in Telugu-speaking regions. Meanwhile, in response to overwhelming demand from northern audiences, the Hindi version of 'Thangalaan' is set to hit theaters on September 6, offering a fresh opportunity for fans across India to experience this cinematic spectacle. 

'Thangalaan' tells the gripping true story of the discovery of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during British rule, focusing on the exploitation and looting of these valuable resources. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film brings a unique narrative to the big screen, continuing the South Indian film industry’s tradition of presenting bold and compelling stories.  

Starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in key roles, 'Thangalaan' has captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling and stunning visuals since its release on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film’s music, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, has further elevated the experience, contributing to the film's widespread success. 

With the Hindi release around the corner and the success party in full swing, 'Thangalaan' shows no signs of slowing down, solidifying its place as a major cinematic event of the year.

