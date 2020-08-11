Aatma Nirbhar Bharat: Domestic firm Steelbird launches FaceShield; check price, features

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new mantra for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat has undoubtedly acted as a booster for multiple domestic sector industries amid the COVID-19 situation. Domestic players have adopted numerous innovative ideas and ways to not only come up with new products to help the country to fight the COVID crisis but also in turn take their economic activity to a new level.

Falling in the same line, the country's number 2 helmet manufacturer Steelbird has come up with a new range of products ranging from FaceShields to face masks.

Steelbird has launched a new and unique and first of its kind FaceShield that will not only help you safe from coronavirus infection but you can also enjoy music through the FaceShield. To add more, the newly designed face shield by Steel Bird's you can pick or receive a phone call and speak to the caller through the inbuilt Bluetooth system.

Key features of the FaceShield are:

- Enjoy music and phone calls

- Batteryless so no hassle of charging

- Provides high-quality sound along with powerful performance

- Compatible with all phones with auxiliary

- Waterproof mechanism with IP5 water resistant hands-free parts

- Noise cancellation through single directional microphone

- Adjustable ear pads for added comfort as per individuals ears

- Easy access to Google Assistant

- Dedicated single button for phone connect- disconnect

The company has launched the FaceShield at a price of Rs 1679, and the product is available on portals like Amazon. The company also plans to provide it through offline stores as well.

Rajeev Kapoor, Managing Director Steelbird said, "COVID-19 is also a blessing in disguise where we can explore new opportunities to serve for mankind. From N95 masks to Immunity Booster Shots to the FaceShield, company has regularly been coming up with products that help you to keep safe and fight the battle against the deadly virus."

Recently, the company has launched the immunity booster SHOTs to fight against the viruses. This is made from all-natural herbs that helps to boost the immune system, in addition to other products like N95 Masks.