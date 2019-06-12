ABB launches intelligent engine performance software for fleet-wide use for Indian maritime sector

Offering an easy-access web portal interface, ABB Ability Tekomar XPERT for fleet provides accurate insight into engine performance from fleet to vessel level with all key indicators available at a glance. Tekomar XPERT is subscription-based smart web solution, that is available through ABB Ability, a unified, cross-industry digital offering.

Tekomar XPERT can be used with any marine main and auxiliary engine, irrespective of manufacturer, type, age or size. There is no hardware to install and the application can be dropped into the shipping company’s normal IT system, accessible via PCs, tablets and mobiles. More than 1,400 vessels globally have been equipped with Tekomar XPERT to-date.

Indian marine operators are increasingly deploying best-in-class integrated digital technologies for fleet management. Technologies such as integrated power and automation package with access to remote operations center, which help provide reliability, safety and optimized route solutions, are rapidly gaining traction. Industries associated with marine sector are also deploying first of its kind digitally enabled planning and optimization software solution of barge movement for movement of iron ore and steel plant material. Expansion of electrification for container handling terminals have also been a catalyst for demand of such solutions.

When installed on every vessel in a fleet, Tekomar XPERT can quantify deviations in engine performance and provide simple guidance on running engines at optimum levels of efficiency. The software also offers recommended corrective actions for the realization of potential fuel oil savings.

Tekomar XPERT for fleet incorporates all standard features found in the original Tekomar XPERT application with additional fleet functionality specifically developed to support middle and top management decisions.

Deviations from actual service performance to shop trial reference are converted to a fuel penalty. This fuel penalty is broken down in reference to single parameters. For each parameter there is a recommended action to bring the performance back to optimum and realize the fuel oil saving. Following the advice provided by the software can result in significant fuel savings of typically 0.5 to 3 tons of fuel per day, per vessel.

This type of advanced diagnostics, combined with the sharing the information with onshore office, also allows ship operators to immediately focus on fixing potential problems, rather than initially spending many hours analyzing them.

Tekomar XPERT for fleet allows company-wide engine performance assessment with controlled and consolidated analysis across a fleet. It facilitates the benchmarking and ranking of engines, vessels and fleets and the user-friendly dashboard can be customized according to role.

Beat Güttinger, Head of Tekomar for ABB Turbocharging, says: “Tekomar XPERT for fleet makes keeping an overview on engine performance easy undertaking for fleet managers, ship operators and owners. This smart digital solution with the newly introduced Engine Health Index offers marine customers an instant overview of their entire fleet. Whether an operator oversees five ships or many more across an international fleet, they can benchmark their fleets, ships and engines and quickly drilldown into more details to identify potential low performers or late reporters, Tekomar XPERT for fleet takes away the time consuming analysis of engine performance and allows operators to immediately focus on fixing problems to reduce fuel consumption and minimizes downtime and maintenance costs.”