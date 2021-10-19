Afzal Anis plans to take startups “Fametick Media and First HelpCare” on a global scale

India's startup environment is developing at a breakneck pace. In this situation, the digital medium has played a critical role in assisting numerous SMEs in their transformation into large corporations. Many creative people are pursuing their entrepreneurial goals as a result of the rise of digital services. Afzal Anis, the brainchild of Fametick Media and First HelpCare, is one such moniker. Both firms have promising names in different industries, and they are expected to develop in the future. Here's something you should know about Afzal Anis before learning about these two startups.



He is a 20-year-old man who has always seen himself as a leader rather than a follower. Afzal spent the majority of his time on the internet researching about various facets of entrepreneurship for the same reason. He became well-versed in commercial jargon during his adolescent years, which helped him excel in the digital arena. Marketing, public relations, social media, and client service are Afzal's main areas of specialisation.

Many brands have benefited from Afzal's skill set and experience in the online realm. Content writing, web design, web development, and advertising are among the other services supplied by his company. Furthermore, Afzal revealed how Fametick Media stays in the race longer than its competitors by emphasising the importance of high-quality work. "We don't go after numbers." Rather, we focus on boosting our quality, which ultimately aids us in acquiring large numbers of clients," adds Anis.



Afzal's other company, on the other hand, is First HelpCare. It's a fundraising platform that's helped many people and organisations get through difficult times. It is a crowdfunding campaign that seeks to raise funds for a number of causes, including medical challenges, loan-related questions, social causes, and any other financial difficulties that an individual or business may encounter. The fundraising platform began in Ranchi and has since grown to include locations across India.



In addition, Afzal Anis stated that he intends to expand his companies internationally in the near future. While both of his companies are performing extraordinarily well in their respective industries, he believes that significant funding and developing technology developments have played a critical role in the companies' rapid expansion. From a business standpoint, Fametick Media is making a lot of money, while First HelpCare is serving as a pillar in assisting entities and businesses thrive on all levels.