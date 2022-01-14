AGS Transact Tech IPO: Check price band, subscription dates, offer details

New Delhi: AGS Transact Technologies, on Friday (January 14), fixed the price bank for its initial public offering (IPO). If you’re planning to invest in AGS Transact Tech IPO, you should know the offer’s price band, subscription dates and other details.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO Price Band

Payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies has fixed a price band of Rs 166-175 a share for its IPO.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO Subscription Dates

AGS Transact Technologies IPO will open for subscriptions on Wednesday, January 19. The IPO will conclude on Thursday, January 21. The bidding for anchor investors will open a day earlier on January 18, the company revealed.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO Details

AGS Transact Technologies IPO has cut the size of its public issue to Rs 680 crore, from Rs 800 crore planned earlier. The public issue consists purely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares owned by a promoter, Ravi B Goyal, and other shareholders.

Earlier, Goyal was looking to sell shares to the tune of Rs 792 crore. But now, he will sell shares worth up to Rs 677.58 crore.

Moreover, AGS Transact Technologies has reserved half of the issue size for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

According to a report by PTI, investors can bid for a minimum of 85 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Also Read: Budget Expectations: Telcos seek Rs 35,000 crore input tax credit refund, GST waiver on licence fee

For the unversed, AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporates, according to the report. Also Read: Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51% stake in designer clothing brand Masaba

