Air Ok Technologies launches high-quality made-in-India face masks to fight COVID-19

New Delhi: IIT-Madras incubated clean technology start-up Air Ok Technologies has stepped up to design and launch a range of high-quality face masks under Air Ok Breathe Safe series to contain the impact of COVID-19.

Air Ok has introduced N95 and N99 masks which comes with EGAPA Carbon infused with anti-counterfeit filter media and is built with anti-allergic fabric. EGAPA is a patented technology built by Air Ok with high-filtration efficiency.

Air Ok masks have comfortable facial fit due to their ergonomic design. Also, the masks are built using antimicrobial technology, offer five-layered protection and are water repellent. It’s a reusable mask with a foldable design for easy storage post usage. As some scientists have suggested that the virus may be airborne and also has the ability to penetrate cloth surfaces, Air Ok Breathe Safe masks are made with special fabric that involves spun-bond polypropylene and melt-blown polypropylene. These components work together to create a complex web to offer maximum protection. This web has excellent wicking, and barrier properties, i.e. the masks are effective against ultrafine air particles (0.1 microns). Air Ok Breathe Safe filtration is proven and certified to filter with BFE 99.9%.

“The significance of wearing face mask is well-known, but still there have been inquisitiveness over whether masks are the best protection against COVID-19. Air Ok Technologies is dedicated to people’s welfare, allowing them access to clean and healthy air. Hence, we stepped up to perform in-depth research and come up with products that are an all-round solution in these challenging times,” V Deekshith Vara Prasad, Founder and CEO of Air Ok Technologies said.

Air Ok has laid a special emphasis towards easy respiration via the masks. The masks are easy to wear and carry comfortable elastic ear loops and support clip. It comes with a soft handle, good drape ability and excellent moisture resistance. Some other notable features are: NABL certified, Layer 1 is anti-static non-woven fabric; Layer 2 is EGAPA carbon infused fabric which is powerful enough to filter 0.3 micron particles; Layer 3 is built with Melt blown filter paper with 95% filtration potency; Layer 4 is melt blown non-fabric filter with 99% filtration efficiency; Layer 5 is hot air cotton filter; and Layer 6 is is PP-Non-Woven-Absorbs unwanted moisture. The masks are priced between Rs 299 and Rs 699.