AJIO

AJIO launches drench coats, to be available online and Reliance stores

A Reliance Retail initiative, AJIO offers more than 1,50,000 options from 450+ brands and 50,000+ exclusive styles.

New Delhi: Online fashion e-retailer AJIO has updated the its line-up by launching all new collection of Drench Coats - transparent jackets and coats in prints and colours.

Rain proof and heat sealed – these Drench Coats would be available exclusively at AJIO.com and Reliance Trends stores. This collection is available at Rs 3999 onwards for men and women.

“The Drench Coat collection is our innovative spin on the clear jacket which has taken the fashion scene by storm and of course each piece carries the AJIO signature with distinctive prints and colour combinations,” AJIO spokesperson said.

Launched in 2016, AJIO’s private label brings specially curated men’s and women’s apparel and accessories collection. A Reliance Retail initiative, AJIO offers more than 1,50,000 options from 450+ brands and 50,000+ exclusive styles.

