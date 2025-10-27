Amazon Crosses USD 20 Billion In E-Commerce Exports From India; Targets USD 80 Billion By 2030

New Delhi: Amazon on Monday announced that it has surpassed the USD 20 billion milestone in cumulative e-commerce exports from India, achieving its target ahead of the 2025 deadline.



The company said it now aims to enable USD80 billion in exports by 2030 through its flagship Amazon Global Selling program. Launched in 2015, Amazon Global Selling has helped over 2 lakh Indian exporters sell more than 75 crore 'Made in India' products to customers across 18 international marketplaces, including the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Germany, and France.



The total seller base on the program has grown over 33 per cent in the past year, the company said. "Since 2015, Amazon has enabled USD 20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India, including through the Amazon Global Selling program, achieving this milestone ahead of the 2025 target," said Srinidhi Kalvapudi, Head of Amazon Global Selling India. "This momentum reflects the ambition of Indian businesses and the growing role of e-commerce exports in global trade."



Kalvapudi added that the company remains committed to scaling up its efforts in line with India's export goals. "Building on this success, as we work towards our USD 80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports goal by 2030, we're focused on simplifying global selling through technology innovation, capacity building, and ecosystem partnerships," he said.



"We remain committed to enabling India's e-commerce export growth in line with the Government of India's goal of reaching USD 200-300 billion by 2030," he said.



The program currently has sellers from 28 states, 7 union territories, and over 200 cities across India. Categories like health and personal care, beauty, toys, home, apparel, and furniture have registered the highest growth over the past decade, with compound annual growth rates ranging between 36 and 45 per cent.



Exporters from states such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Haryana have emerged as the largest contributors.



Smaller cities like Karur, Junagadh, Erode, Anand, Haridwar, and Panipat have also recorded strong growth, crossing multi-million-dollar export milestones in 2024.



Highlighting the impact on small businesses, Sarvesh Agarwal, Founder of HomeMonde, an exporter on the Amazon Global Selling platform said, "At HomeMonde, our goal is to bring India's artisanal craftsmanship to homes worldwide through sustainable, high-quality jute rugs. With Amazon Global Selling, we've been able to study market trends, reach eco-conscious buyers, and manage logistics seamlessly through Fulfillment by Amazon."



"By promoting handmade, sustainable products at attractive prices, we're connecting global customers with authentic Indian artistry," Agarwal added.



"Amazon's tools and guidance help us expand confidently, ensuring every rug we sell tells a story of skill, sustainability, and India's rich craft heritage."



Amazon says, over the last decade, the company has invested heavily in simplifying export processes for Indian MSMEs, including awareness about compliance, logistics, and payments.



