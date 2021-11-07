Amazon, Flipkart Recruitment: Now, apply for non-voice customer support jobs, check eligibility, salary

New Delhi: E-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart are inviting applications from freshers that are planning to kickstart their careers with non-tech job roles. However, the companies are not hiring directly, as Byteweb IT Solutions Private Limited is hiring on behalf of Amazon and Flipkart.

The job opportunities are in the voice and non-voice customer support departments of Amazon and Flipkart. These departments usually hire candidates for providing chat support to customers seeking help or solving their queries.

Since the hirees will be working for Amazon or Flipkart, they will be solving queries of customers of the ecommerce companies via chat. More importantly, the job is full-time meaning that employees will be hired as employees of Byteweb IT Solutions Private Limited.

Moreover, hired employees will work in day shift. As far as the minimum educational qualification is concerned, candidates need to be at least 12th pass to apply for the non-voice customer support jobs at Byteweb IT Solutions Private Limited.

Employees will receive salaries in the range of Rs 12,475 to Rs 23,587 per month. They will also receive bonuses depending on their performance. Currently, Byteweb IT Solutions Private Limited is hiring for Faridabad, Haryana, job location.