Amul to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across country

New Delhi: Amul on Monday said that prices of its milk will be hiked by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday across the country.

RS Sodhi, MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, made the announcement. "Amul has increased price of milk by Rs 2. The prices will come into effect from tomorrow," he said.

The hike is reportedly applicable on all brands of milk sold by Amul, including 'Gold' and 'Shakti'.

Amul had hiked prices of milk earlier this month as well. According to a Zee Business report, prices of buffalo milk was increased by Rs 10 per litre while cow's milk price was increased by Rs 4.50 per litre. This was done to benefit over seven lakh breeders who are associated with associations of Amul.