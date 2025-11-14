Anil Ambani Offers To Appear Virtually Before ED In 15-Year-Old FEMA Case

New Delhi: Anil Ambani offers to appear Virtually before ED in a 15-Year-Old FEMA Case. Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has agreed to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and proposed appearing via virtual means after being summoned under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The investigation pertains to alleged fund movements linked to the Jaipur–Reengus Highway Project, where the ED suspects nearly Rs 100 crore were illicitly transferred abroad through hawala channels.

According to a spokesperson for Ambani, the summons relate to a FEMA inquiry and not the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as some media reports have inaccurately suggested. The matter, as per the ED’s own media release dated November 3, 2025, concerns a 15-year-old case dating back to 2010 involving a domestic road contract with no foreign exchange component. The spokesperson emphasized that Ambani served as a non-executive director at Reliance Infrastructure from April 2007 to March 2022, clarifying he had no operational role in the company.

According to Ambani’s side, the matter is linked to the Jaipur-Reengus Highway Project, which was a domestic road construction contract from 2010. The project was under the name of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and was executed under an EPC contract. It was an Indian project with no involvement of foreign exchange transactions. The company says that the JR Toll Road construction is completely finished and since 2021, it has been with the NHAI. Therefore, there is nothing in that project today that would amount to any foreign exchange regulation violation.

While Ambani has assured full cooperation and offered virtual attendance for questioning, the ED’s investigation continues into the fund movements and the hawala transactions associated with the highway project. The case underscores ongoing scrutiny of past contracts and alleged financial misconduct involving corporate groups in India.