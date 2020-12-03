Aviation Ministry increases cap on domestic flights from 70% to 80% of pre-COVID levels from today

New Delhi: The Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the cap on domestic flights from 70 percent to 80 percent of the pre-COVID levels from today. In its order, the Ministry said that the cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate has been increased from 70 per cent to 80 per cent of their pre-COVID levels on Thursday.”

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on November 11 that the Indian airlines can operate up to 70 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights due to the prevailing demand amid the coronavirus situation.

On Thursday, Puri tweeted, "Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020." "Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70% to 80% of pre-COVID approved capacity," he stated.

The ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

2nd December 2020 Number of domestic passengers grows steadily towards pre-COVID figures. 2,32,364 passengers on 2,040 flights

Total flight movements 4,082

However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

On June 26, this was increased to 45 per cent and on September 2, it was further increased to 60 per cent. On November 11, it was increased to 70 per cent.

