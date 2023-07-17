This Company May Buy Adani Capital For Rs 1500 Crore: 10 Key Points You Need To Know

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's non-banking financial services firm Adani Capital has reportedly three Private Equity Firms tussling it for the buyout of the company, said media reports.

A report in the Economic Times had last week said that three private equity groups --Bain Capital, Carlyle Group, and Cerberus Capital Management are in race to make binding bids for Gautam Adani's ten-year-old shadow bank. However as per latest reports published today in the ET, the newspaper has said that Bain could be the frontrunner to buy Adani Capital for Rs 1500 crore.

Adani Capital Buyout: 10 Key Points You Want To Know

-Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani group wants to sell off its non-core operations to concentrate on its specialty markets.

- The aforementioned PE firms intend to make a full purchase of the NBFC, which is run by CEO Gaurav Gupta and has a 10% share in it.

- Promoter ownership holds the remaining 90%.

- Previously a spokesperson for the Adani company told The Hindu Business Line that Adani funding is seeking additional expansion funding from foreign strategic and financial investors.

- The Economic Times had previously reported that the promoters may elect to retain a small amount of the proceeds

- Adani group is anticipating a valuation of Rs 2,000 crore, or around 2-2.5 times the book value, ET had said.

- In April 2017, Adani Capital commenced its lending activities.

- It has 4,000 crores of rupees in assets under management and an estimated book value of 800 crores.

- The company's operations can be broadly divided into retail, rural, and wholesale lending.

- According to numerous sources, the promoters of the Adani group are reducing their ownership interests in the group companies through a combination of primary and secondary share sales because they believe that, given the hazy global investment environment, boosting cash reserves is the wisest course of action.