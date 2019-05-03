Bandhan Bank Q4 net rises 68 pc at Rs 650.87 crore

Kolkata: Net profit of private sector Bandhan Bank during the last quarter of FY18-19 increased 68 percent at Rs 650.87 crore as compared to Rs 388 crore the same period previous fiscal.

Net profit for the whole financial year 2018-19 increased 45 percent y-o-y at Rs 1951.50 crore as against Rs 1346 crore in the similar corresponding period, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Net interest margin (NIM) of the bank in the current quarter stood at 10.69 percent against 9.32 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total advances of the bank grew 38.46 percent at Rs 44,776 crore as on March 31, 2019, as against Rs 32,339 crore as on March 31, 2018.

Total deposits increased by 27.64 percent at Rs 43,232 crore as on March 31, 2019, compared to Rs 33,869 crore as on March 31, 2018, the statement added.

Gross NPAs as on March 31, 2019 stood at 2.04 percent against 2.41 percent as on December 31, 2018.

CASA ratio of the bank at 40.75 percent of total deposits, compared to 34.32 percent in the corresponding period last year.

Operating profit for the quarter increased by 63.92 percent at Rs 1,154 crore against Rs 704 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.