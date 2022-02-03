हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Barbeque-Nation

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q3 net profit at Rs 14.83 crore

New Delhi: Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.83 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had clocked a net loss Rs 13.54 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 47.14 per cent at Rs 286.67 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 194.82 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Its total expenses were at Rs 220.97 crore.

Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,468.35 apiece on the BSE, up 2.15 per cent from their previous close. 

 

