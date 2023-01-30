New Delhi: Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India and Global Vice President of Xiaomi quits his post. He unveiled his resignation on Twitter. On the micro-blogging site, he posted "Change is the only constant in life! Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure! ManuJain".

Jain joined Xiaomi in 2014 and started its India journey. He was previously known to Xiaomi, which offered him the position of Managing Director and the significant task of bringing Xiaomi to India and launching its operations there. By establishing Xiaomi the most successful smartphone brand in India in terms of sales, Manu Kumar Jain quickly demonstrated his aptitude for business. He currently serves as Xiaomi's global vice president and managing director for India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka. In terms of overall smartphone sales in India, Xiaomi is currently the top smartphone brand.

Manu Kumar Jain also co-founded Jabong.com. Jabong.com is one of the most popular e-commerce websites of lifestyle and fashion. From the very beginning of his existence, he showed a great deal of interest in learning, particularly about technology.