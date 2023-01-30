topStoriesenglish2567371
XIAOMI

Bye-Bye Xiaomi! Manu Kumar Jain Quits Company After 9 Years- Read Details Here

Manu Jain quits Xiaomi.

Jan 30, 2023

Bye-Bye Xiaomi! Manu Kumar Jain Quits Company After 9 Years- Read Details Here

New Delhi: Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India and Global Vice President of Xiaomi quits his post. He unveiled his resignation on Twitter. On the micro-blogging site, he posted "Change is the only constant in life! Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure! ManuJain".

