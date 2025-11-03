Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979496https://zeenews.india.com/companies/big-investors-eye-groww-ipo-sovereign-funds-join-anchor-round-2979496.html
NewsBusinessCompanies
GROWW IPO

Big Investors Eye Groww IPO: Sovereign Funds Join Anchor Round

Groww is readying an initial public offering that aims to raise nearly Rs 7,000 crore through a mix of fresh shares and an offer-for-sale by existing shareholders.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big Investors Eye Groww IPO: Sovereign Funds Join Anchor RoundFile Photo

New Delhi: As online investment platform Groww prepares to go public, it has drawn strong interest from large global investors. Sovereign wealth funds from Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Norway and other regions are among roughly 40 major institutions expected to participate in the anchor-book round ahead of the IPO.

Groww is readying an initial public offering that aims to raise nearly Rs 7,000 crore through a mix of fresh shares and an offer-for-sale by existing shareholders. Two people familiar with the matter say that in the anchor round, high-profile global funds are set to put money in, signalling significant confidence in the company.

The company’s recent funding rounds already reflect this momentum: Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC Pte Ltd made a strategic investment that placed Groww’s valuation at about USD 7 billion. The planned IPO will provide existing investors such as venture-capital firms an exit route while giving Groww fresh capital to expand its business.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Groww has grown rapidly: revenues rose about 31 percent in the latest fiscal year and its profit jumped over three-times compared to the year before. While the company still has an offer-for-sale component of about Rs 5,000-6,000 crore, the fresh issue is modest (about Rs 1,060 crore) and is intended mainly for growth of business lines such as margin trading, unsecured lending and wealth-management services.

For Indian retail investors, this IPO is significant. Participation by top global funds in the anchor round often lends credibility and may generate wider interest when the issue opens to public subscription. That said, the performance of the IPO-listing will depend on market sentiment, valuation discipline and long-term growth execution.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kenya
Kenya Landslides Kill 21, Destroy Over 1,000 Homes Amid Heavy Rains
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Who Killed Dularchand Yadav? The Theories Tearing Through Mokama
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping Of ‘Consequences’ Over Any Move Against Taiwan
Delhi
Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Delhi; One Held
ISRO launch
PM Modi Hails ISRO For Launch Of India’s Heaviest Communications Satellite
Rajasthan bus accident
18 Dead, 3 Injured As Tourist Bus Crashes Into Trailer In Rajasthan’s Phalodi
China Pakistan relations
China-Pak's 'Iron Brotherhood' May Now Be Re-Forged In Fires Of Pragmatism
hair growth drink
Try THIS Magical Drink To Get Silky, Smooth, Shiny Hair
Shashi Tharoor
India Needs To Grow Thicker Skin: Tharoor On Deportation Of Francesca Orsini
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian Navy