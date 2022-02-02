Blockchain startup 5ire announces the launch of 5ire Capital

5ireChain, a fifth-generation blockchain ecosystem that seeks to address sustainability issues that no blockchain has been able to solve, announces the launch of 5ire Capital, a VC arm of the 5ire ecosystem.

The blockchain-based sustainability-centric platform is focused on solving the environmental concerns of blockchain at the core. This VC arm, called 5ire Capital will be used to promote the overall growth of the 5ire ecosystem and invest in environmentally sustainable projects with their mission of having a prosperous planet for all. This announcement follows the company's recent $10 Million funding raise from private Sales to expand blockchain adoption and support sustainability-driven projects that accelerate financial inclusion, eliminate poverty, and preserve the environment.

To leapfrog from the present industry 4.0 to industry 5.0, where businesses and corporations act as a force for good, enforce benefits and profits to co-exist, ideas in line with 5ire's vision need to be supported from incubation to scaling. Speaking about the new launch, Pratik Gauri, Co-founder, and CEO at 5ireChain, said, "The VC fund will be launched to accelerate global blockchain adoption and solve sustainability issues, thereby leading the 5th Industrial Revolution and supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

The funds will be made available to entities that develop blockchain-based projects that have a broad impact on persistent social problems. The goal is to create a unique investment opportunity that offers competitive long-term returns and acts as a good diversifier for promoting blockchain adoption as a catalyst for financial freedom. In addition, part of the newly launched VC funds will be used to expand the 5ire’s technological infrastructure, accelerate product development, and implement innovative marketing strategies, among other things.

"We are pleased to announce 5ire Capital. This new VC arm of our ecosystem reflects our primary vision of sustainability and empowers everyone to benefit from this new frontier in technology. We do not doubt that our community will benefit from this fund and help build sustainable solutions to achieve a hunger-free world.", said Prateek Dwivedi, Co-founder, and CMO at 5ireChain.

5irecapital will be a DAO, powering a bottom-top community building and innovation. As part of the 5ire ecosystem, it will pull back a certain percentage of any amount of investment into the 5ire community as airdrops. Apart from enabling the DAO's core creative outputs, giving back to the community through airdrops symbolizes a borderless resource distribution.