हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BMW India

BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest

BMW Group President and CEO Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday morning due to a massive cardiac arrest, sources said.

BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: BMW Group President and CEO Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday morning due to a massive cardiac arrest, sources said.

The German auto major had appointed Singh as head of India operations with effect from August 1, 2019.

Rudy, as he was popularly called, was the first Indian to head the BMW India operations.

Singh had more than 25 years of experience and held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry.

In his last assignment, Singh was the Global President at Royal Enfield and before that he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years.

Tags:
BMW IndiaRudratej Singhcardiac arrest
Next
Story

HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 17.7% to Rs 6,928 crore
Corona Meter
  • 17265Confirmed
  • 2547Discharged
  • 543Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M13S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day