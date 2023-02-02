BYJU's Fires 1000 Employees, or 15% Staff Today: Report

New Delhi: Online education company Bjyu’s has announced to further cut 1000 jobs or 15% staff in the engineering roles, according to the media reports. Some people were laid off in every tech team in Byju’s on February 2, 2023 over emails.

BYJU’s is an online education giant in India, which was founded by BYJU Raveendran and his wife. Ed-tech unicorn BYJU’s had embroiled into the controversy after it roped in Football legend Lionel Messi as a global brand ambassador, days after laying off 2500 employees to cut costs amid rising losses of the company.

Over 80000 employees in 258 tech companies have lost their jobs in the first month of 2023, according the lay offs tracker website layoffs.fyi. January 2023 saw the highest number of lay offs in a single month since the website has been tracking the lay offs.

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo were the big tech companies which laid off or announced to cut their employees around the world substantially. Last month , Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai had announced to lay off 12,000 employees while Microsoft laid off around 10,000 employees around the world.