CEO compares prices of 1 hour Uber ride to B'luru airport with Mumbai flight; post goes viral

Rohin Dharmakumar, the CEO and creator of KEN Web, recently released a tweet in which he contrasted the cost of a 1.5-hour flight to Mumbai with a 1-hour Uber metro journey to the Bengaluru airport.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CEO of Ken Rohin compared 1 hour uber to B'luru airport cost to 1.5 h mumbai flight.
  • He even shared the screenshots of the prices showing on the apps.
  • Netizens suggested to take a bus instead.

Bengaluru: CEO and founder of KEN web Rohin Dharmakumar has recently shared a twitter post in which he was comparing the prices of 1 hour Uber metro ride to Bengaluru airport from 1.5 flight to Mumbai. The comparison was shocking as the prices having not much difference. He even shared the screenshots of the prices showing on the apps.

Commenting on the post, a twitter user wrote, “I had the posted the same looting from both ola & Uber auto services as well, where they promise to coat around 30 INR for 2 kms, but it's a joke in Bengaluru.”

While some other users were commenting to take a bus ride to Bengaluru airport which is way cheaper than cabs and takes less time. One user wrote, “You can reach city from the airport for just ₹10 (Rupees TEN only). Whatever you are paying for the taxi is the convenience charge. Second best option is BMTC Vayu Vajra Volvo buses.”

