CEO compares prices of 1 hour Uber ride to B'luru airport with Mumbai flight; post goes viral

Bengaluru: CEO and founder of KEN web Rohin Dharmakumar has recently shared a twitter post in which he was comparing the prices of 1 hour Uber metro ride to Bengaluru airport from 1.5 flight to Mumbai. The comparison was shocking as the prices having not much difference. He even shared the screenshots of the prices showing on the apps.

A ~1 hour Uber to Bengaluru airport costs 60-130% the price of a ~1.5 hour flight to Mumbai — Rohin Dharmakumar (@r0h1n) September 12, 2022

Commenting on the post, a twitter user wrote, “I had the posted the same looting from both ola & Uber auto services as well, where they promise to coat around 30 INR for 2 kms, but it's a joke in Bengaluru.”

While some other users were commenting to take a bus ride to Bengaluru airport which is way cheaper than cabs and takes less time. One user wrote, “You can reach city from the airport for just ₹10 (Rupees TEN only). Whatever you are paying for the taxi is the convenience charge. Second best option is BMTC Vayu Vajra Volvo buses.”