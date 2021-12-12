Cliqvenus Consulting and Services LLP organizes BI & Analytics Summit 2021 to disseminate information on advanced analytics

Cliqvenus Consulting and Services LLP - An Official Qlik Partner - hosted the BI & Analytics Summit 2021 on December 10 at the Radisson Blue hotel in Dwarka. Mr. Abhishek Mishra, Head-Business Development of Shubham Goldiee Masala Pvt Ltd, addressed as a Guest Speaker about how Qlik and Cliqvenus have assisted their organisation in making Data-Driven Decisions.

"We wanted to highlight the importance of Business Intelligence in every Sector, be it Automotive, Pharma, FMCG, Retail & Insurance, etc. and that Cliqvenus can be their right partner to enable them with their BI Journey, especially with Qlik: A Leader for the 11th Year in a RowGartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms," said Nitesh Kumar Sethi, Founder & CEO of Cliqvenus Consulting.

Cliqvenus began with the goal of increasing BI usage in the industry at a low cost. The initial goal was to create a comprehensive ecosystem with an emphasis on BI and Analytics, rather than just a company.

Cliqvenus is an Authorized Qlik Partner, headed by Mr. Nitesh Kumar Sethi, who is Awarded as a "Partner Ambassador" Qlik this year and awarded as "Qlik Luminary" for the last 3 years. Over time, the company has organically expanded and now with Fortune 500 clients on board. Cliqvenus as a company focuses on providing various solutions including BI & Analytics, Data Visualization & Reporting.

Advanced analytics is now regarded critical for staying ahead of the curve and ahead of your competition. Our Analytics services use advanced analytics to transform historical, real-time, traditional, and large data into actionable insights. In addition, we provide bespoke Business Intelligence solutions to help you make strategic and operational business choices based on raw data. We specialise in providing a comprehensive set of services to assist you in resolving any data-related issue, such as producing reports, user-friendly dashboards, and developing data governance guidelines for your company. You will be able to monitor Sales Analysis, Customer Analysis, Operational Analysis, Marketing Analysis, and Category/Merchandise Management with our customised BI dashboards.