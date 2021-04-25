Covid-19: Haryana directs corporates to work from home till May 3 to stop the spread

In lieu of the ongoing pandemic, the Haryana government has directed corporates operating in five districts, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Hisar, Karnal and Panchkula, to work from home till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. Corporates, including several IT companies, will have to follow the directions.

The guidelines from the Harayana government directs Deputy Commissioners to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CRPC to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the spate, according to a report by Economic Times. The prohibitory orders prohibit the gatherings of more than four people.

“All IT/ITES units and Corporate offices in these six districts shall operate their offices through work from home up to 3 May, 2021 at 9:00 AM,” the order reportedly said.

Currently, India is faced with a second wave of Covid-19 that is proving to be way deadlier than the first one. Hospitals are gasping for oxygen in many cities across the country, while thousands are dying daily.

Over 300,000 Covid-19 cases are being reported every day at the moment. In the past 24 hours, over 10,400 cases were reported in Haryana, including 60 deaths. Taking note, the Haryana government has reduced the maximum capacity in indoor spaces to 50%. The rule applies to cinemas, theatres, multiplexes, bars, hotels, clubs and gyms. Likewise, the maximum capacity in open spaces has been reduced to 50 persons.

