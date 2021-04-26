COVID-19: Vistara offers to fly doctors, nurses free of cost across country

New Delhi: In order to help accredited organisations and hospitals amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Vistara Airlines on Sunday offered the Ministry of Civil Aviation to fly doctors and nurses representing the government organisations, free of cost, across its domestic network.

In a letter to Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Vistara said the airlines will also welcome requests from accredited organisations representing the Centre and states in immediate need of air logistics. "...we want to help government organisations/hospitals in immediate need of air logistics.

We welcome requests from accredited organisations representing the Government of India and state governments/union territories. We will evaluate these to extend as much support as possible, based on the availability of cargo space," Vistara said.It noted that the handling of ground transport to and from the airport would need to be managed by the requesting organisation, and the airlines will not be able to honour ad-hoc requests and packages at the airport for logistical and security reasons.

"We are also happy to fly doctors and nurses representing government organisations, free of cost, across our domestic network, and also fly them back on the conclusion of their service. The personnel who avail this service will have to mandatorily follow all the travel related SOPs and present relevant identification and documentation," it added.The airlines said that due to the limited availability of seats, it will accommodate the medical professionals on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Live TV

#mute