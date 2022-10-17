Decline in number of women bosses in various companies: Report

Representation of women in various companies has been increasing at the entry-level while it has been decreasing at the managerial and corporate executive-level, a report said on Monday. Avtar, and Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) compiled the report. It said the representation at the entry-level grew to 38 per cent in 2022 compared to 33 per cent in 2017. At the managerial-level, it dipped by nine per cent, further declined by 18 per cent in senior managerial-level and at the corporate executive-level, it slipped by 17 per cent.

The study conducted in February 2022 had 351 companies in industry sectors.

Commenting on it, Avtar founder-president Saundarya Rajesh said,"Women's representation continues to improve, when we looked at a five-year data frame. We must note that the increase in primarily because of more women at entry-level. However, as we move up the talent pipeline the drop in representation of women at senior levels is stark."

"Celebrating women leaders and sharing their stories of success, conducting periodic audits of HR processes to ensure gender parity and promoting work-life balance around senior career stages are very important," he said.

"The 2022-BCWI-MICI results illustrate a clear path to progress. The 100 best companies continue to lean in an career advancement for women in forms of sponsorship, mentorship and returnship programmes, as well as benefits that support their working mothers," said president of Seramount Subha V Barry.

"The Most Inclusive Companies Index places emphasis on identifying and developing diverse talent, utilising best practices...It is through measures like these that ensure inclusive workplaces are built," he said.