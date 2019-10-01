close

DGCA

DGCA to roll out Breath Analyzer test for non pilots from October 2

The DGCA will roll out the Breath Analyzer Test from October 2 (Wednesday) at Ahmedabad,Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kannur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Varanasi, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to roll out Breath Analyzer test for non pilots in order to tighten safety at the airport. The roll out will include aircraft maintenance, Air Traffic Control services, airport operations and ground handling services. 

The DGCA will roll out the Breath Analyzer Test from October 2 (Wednesday) at Ahmedabad,Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kannur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Varanasi, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports. It is learnt that some other airports are also preparing to roll out the implementation of Breath Analyzer Examination of personnel engaged in  Aircraft maintenance, AirTraffic Control Services, Airport Operation & Ground handling Services. 

Many airlines including Air Asia, Air India, GO Air, Indigo, Spicejet, Vistara are also going to implement this from October 2. This roll out will be partial and the DGCA is planning to complete it before October 30, 2019.

According to International Civil Aviation Organisation, the level of blood alcohol compatible with safe flying is ‘zero’. “Organisations engaged in the provision of Air Navigation Services, Aerodrome Management, Aircraft Maintenance and Repair, shall ensure that at least 10 percent individuals employed in their respective organisations as engaged in such functions are randomly subjected to breath-analyzer examination on daily basis. Aerodrome management shall also be responsible for conduct of test on the personnel of the ground handling agency and aerodrome operational personnel,” the DGCA said in a draft proposal.

