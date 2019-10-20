Diwali offer: Reliance Jio launches phone starting from Rs 699

New Delhi: In order to add new buyers to its list Reliance Jio has launched phone for as low as Rs. 699. The new scheme is a festive offer to Reliance Jio customers.

The new feature with the tagline 'Gift your loved ones a digital life this Diwali' needs the buyer to follow three simple steps to gift a phone to their loved ones.

The steps include entering the mobile number of both the buyer and the receiver which is followed by choosing the preferred gift voucher and making the payment online.

In the last step, the gift receiver needs to get the voucher redeemed which can be done at any Jio store in India.

Live TV

Not only this but the company has also bought the new scheme in various price ranges ranging from Rs. 800 to Rs. 2000. In each scheme Jio is offering recharge benefits along with Jio phones to its customer.

The company targets to sell a large number of Jio phones this festive season by adding this new feature.

To make use of this feature one needs to visit the official site of Jio which has added a special section added under the Gift Jiophone category, and you can choose to gift as per your wish.