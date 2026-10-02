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Domestic investors infuse Rs 33,460 crore this week, FIIs remain sellers

On a month-to-date basis, FIIs pulled out Rs 44,010 crore from Indian markets in September, while DIIs invested Rs 76,030 crore during the month.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 01:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Domestic investors infuse Rs 33,460 crore this week, FIIs remain sellers

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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