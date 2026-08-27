Dr Subhash Chandra NCLT case: Why Rs 22,000 crore claim is not his debt

Mumbai: Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra has rejected reports saying he faces personal insolvency claims of around Rs 22,000 crore. He said the amount refers to claims filed in the case and does not show how much he presently owes.
In a statement issued on Thursday (August 27), he accused some media organisations of publishing incorrect information about his personal insolvency case before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). “Certain vested media houses are spreading wrong information about my personal insolvency matter in NCLT,” he said.
Dr Chandra said the case relates to personal guarantees he gave for loans taken by companies associated with the Essel Group. He emphasised that he did not personally borrow money from the lenders involved in the proceedings.
“There is no personal borrowing by Dr. Subhash Chandra from any of the creditors named in the order or from any other creditor/lender,” he said.
The proceedings have been pending before the NCLT since February 8, 2022. He said the amounts quoted in recent reports were taken from documents showing claims filed in the case. According to him, those numbers should not be treated as the amount he has to pay now.
Dr Chandra said the personal guarantees he had signed were worth approximately Rs 22,000 crore. The total claims filed in the insolvency case stood at Rs 22,006 crore, while Rs 21,696 crore of claims were admitted.
However, his statement separates these amounts from the claims made by lenders who objected to the repayment plan. According to Dr Chandra, this group filed claims worth Rs 3,992 crore against him as personal guarantor. Claims worth Rs 620 crore have since been settled, leaving Rs 3,372 crore.
The borrowing companies admitted Rs 1,033 crore of the Rs 3,992 crore claimed by these lenders. The companies disputed the balance, although the resolution professional rejected those disputes.
Dr Chandra's statement said the lenders had released Rs 2,856 crore in these cases, while the borrowers had repaid Rs 1,633 crore. This left Rs 1,223 crore according to the borrowing entities, against which the lenders had claimed Rs 3,992 crore.
The borrowing companies have offered around Rs 1,113 crore to several lenders in this group. Dr Chandra said Rs 620 crore from that amount had been settled, while talks over the remaining amount were still under way.
A second group includes lenders who either accepted the repayment plan or did not file objections before the NCLT. Their claims totalled Rs 16,386 crore when filed, of which Rs 16,201 crore were admitted by the resolution professional.
Dr Chandra said the borrowing companies had disputed claims from this group as well and were in the process of settling the amounts. He said this commitment to settle was also part of the repayment plan placed before the NCLT.
According to him, the companies for which he had given personal guarantees had total outstanding borrowings of around Rs 45,000 crore as of January 24, 2019.
He said the companies have repaid close to Rs 43,000 crore since then, including payments to several lenders named in the proceedings.
“Out of this, they have returned close to Rs.43000 crores since that day,” Dr Chandra said in the statement.
He said most of the personal guarantees were signed after January 24, 2019, when the group defaulted in the financial system. According to him, some lenders approached and appealed to him to provide personal guarantees, warning that employees could lose their jobs if the guarantees were not provided.
He said the borrowing companies had assured him that they would repay the loans.
The repayment plan received approval from 80.814% of creditors when it was put to a vote by the resolution professional, according to Dr Chandra. He said some creditors among the other 19.186% did not cast their votes during the several days the voting process was open.
Some financial creditors subsequently filed objections before the NCLT against approval of the repayment plan. Other lenders later joined the group of objectors.
He has also disputed a claim about his personal wealth. According to his statement, one lender said his net worth was Rs 45,888 crore in 2017. Records filed in the insolvency case later put his net worth at Rs 31.79 crore.
Dr Chandra disputed the earlier Rs 45,888 crore amount, saying it was based on the market capitalisation of Essel Group companies and had been attributed to him by a third party that had borrowed internationally.
He said the issue had been presented during the proceedings but had not received adequate attention in media reports.
Dr Chandra also referred to his declaration of assets made in Parliament in 2016, when he had declared total assets worth Rs 39.08 crore. He questioned how a bank could have accepted a personal net worth of Rs 45,888 crore in 2017 when his parliamentary declaration a year earlier had shown assets worth Rs 39.08 crore.
He said he had also used money from his personal account on some occasions to pay employees when borrowing companies were unable to pay salaries. According to his statement, this contributed to his personal net worth falling from Rs 39.08 crore in 2016 to Rs 31.79 crore in 2024.
His assets include a residential property valued at around Rs 25 crore, while the repayment plan based on his available personal assets has been fixed at Rs 6.5 crore.
Dr Chandra also disputed the suggestion that the matter had reached a final stage. He said the judge's opinion still had to be converted into a formal order and that the process was underway.
He asked media organisations to look at the full NCLT proceedings and the settlements before reporting the amounts involved in the case. “I urge all media platforms to publish the facts and to remove any mis-information, that is incorrectly interpreted from the court order,” he said.
Dr Chandra's statement also revisited his open letter of January 24, 2019, when he apologised to lenders and acknowledged the financial difficulties facing the group.
In that letter, he said that for the first time in his 52-year career he was apologising to bankers, NBFCs and mutual funds because he had not lived up to their expectations despite his intentions. He also said he had no intention of keeping money while dues to lenders were unpaid.
The January 2019 letter described losses in Essel Infra, the acquisition of D2H from Videocon and the impact of the IL&FS crisis as some of the factors behind the group's financial problems. He also said at the time that the debt burden was at the promoter level and that the operating companies, including Zee Entertainment, were performing well.
In his latest statement, Dr Chandra said the amounts admitted, settled or offered for repayment should be considered instead of treating the Rs 22,006 crore in original claims as what he personally owes now.
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