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Dr Subhash Chandra NCLT case: Why Rs 22,000 crore claim is not his debt

The Essel Group Chairman has explained how the claims in his insolvency case are divided among lenders. He has also disputed the valuation of his personal assets cited in the proceedings.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
Dr Subhash Chandra NCLT case: Why Rs 22,000 crore claim is not his debt

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