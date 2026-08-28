/Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra refutes Rs 22,000 crore personal loan reports in high-profile NCLT case

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra has aggressively pushed back against media reports claiming he holds a massive personal loan of Rs 22,000 crore. Clarifying his position amid ongoing National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings, Dr. Chandra asserted that he never borrowed personal funds but rather acted solely as a corporate personal guarantor while selling personal assets to honor outstanding liabilities.
In his public statement, Dr Chandra has gone on to claim that media stories are baseless and that certain corporate circles have circulated false rumours against him to damage his reputation.
The confusion surrounding the matter lies in the failure to distinguish between personal borrowing and corporate guarantees.
Corporate guarantors: Dr Chandra stressed that he did not borrow money but was only a corporate personal guarantor to different group companies.
Track record of paying debts: Essel Group had previously carried a debt of Rs 45,000 crore by January 2019, out of which Rs 43,000 crore has been settled so far.
Misrepresentations: Rs 22,000 crore mentioned in media stories are old initial claims in 2022 rather than currently legally binding liabilities.
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In his explanation of the financial side of the controversy, Dr Chandra explained the actual numbers currently under discussion in NCLT proceedings.
Actual liability: The total amount of personal guarantees currently outstanding stands at Rs 3,992 crore.
Settlement of liabilities: Out of this total amount of liability, Rs 620 crore has been settled, while a total settlement offer of Rs 1,063 crore has been made to creditors. So the actual disputed amount has come down to Rs 2,000 crore.
Voting results: In the resolution professionals' documents, it has been shown that 80.814 percent of creditors voted in favor of the plans.
Another part of the controversy includes the exaggerated historical claims about the net worth of Dr. Chandra mentioned by the creditors in their filings.
Claimed amount: While the creditors claim that he had a net worth of Rs 45,888 crore in 2017, which fell to Rs 31.79 crore in 2024, Dr Chandra has clarified that his declared net worth in parliament is Rs 39.08 crore since he was a member of parliament.
Liquidation of assets: Dr Chandra clarified that he has sold many personal assets at reduced rates to pay off creditors.
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