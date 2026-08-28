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Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra refutes Rs 22,000 crore personal loan reports in high-profile NCLT case

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra dismissed reports of a Rs 22,000 crore personal loan, clarifying that he only provided corporate personal guarantees and has actively paid off the vast majority of dues.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 02:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra refutes Rs 22,000 crore personal loan reports in high-profile NCLT case

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