Dreaming Big: She Chose Not To Join Family Business, Today, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Are Her Business Partner; Net Worth Rs 300 Crore

It is a rare occurrence when a scion of a business family opts to pursue a path divergent from inheriting the family enterprise. While this decision might appear unconventional to some, for those individuals aspiring to forge their own distinct trajectories, narratives like these stand as a wellspring of inspiration. In the following account, we will delve into the narrative of Anjana Reddy.

Instead of entering her family's business following her graduation, Anjana Reddy chose to establish a new venture entirely from the ground up. Over the years, she has earned a place among India's most prosperous self-made women, securing the 31st position on the recent Hurun list of the wealthiest self-made Indian women. Her wealth originates from Universal Sportsbiz, a fashion company she conceived and currently manages.

Reddy holds a distinctive position as the entrepreneur responsible for the triumph of brands endorsed and supported by two of India's most prominent sports figures, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Brands such as Collectabilia, with Sachin as a co-investor, Imara, and notably Wrogn, jointly owned with Kohli, are all encompassed within her company's portfolio.



Having pursued higher education in the United States, Reddy holds degrees from Purdue University and the University of Illinois. Upon returning to India in 2011, she presented her concept of a sports memorabilia brand to potential investors, with the cricketing legend becoming a notable investor in her vision. Subsequently, she established USPL the following year.

Transitioning from a memorabilia enterprise that encountered market challenges, Reddy expanded into the realm of fashion wear. Besides these, celebrity investors are also aligned with Reddy and the list includes Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur. On her journey to ensure the prosperity of her enterprise, Reddy committed herself to rigorous work, often working hard for up to 18 hours daily. According to the recent Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list, Reddy commands a net worth of Rs 300 crore.